ROCKPORT — Sarah Sue Likens “Susie” Campbell died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home. Susie was born in Hartford to the late Orvel and Mary Ellen Douglas Likens. She was a retired insurance agent and bookkeeper, and a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was preceded in death by a brother, David Likens.
Survivors include her husband, Michael D. Campbell; two stepsons, Christopher M. Campbell and Nathan B. Campbell; a brother, Jerry Likens; a sister, Sharon Smith; and two granddaughters.
There will be a memorial service at 4 p.m. Saturday
at Bevil Bros. Funeral
Home in Beaver Dam, with Brother John Cashion officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Ohio County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Due to state requirements we are limited to no more than 33% of our capacity. Requirements will be posted at the funeral home.
