GREENVILLE — Sarah Wigginton Loughran, 81, of Greenville, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at The Heartford House in Owensboro. She was born in Owensboro August 8, 1941, the daughter of the late William J. Wigginton and Elizabeth R. Wigginton. She was a long-time educator and began her teaching career at Longfellow Elementary in Owensboro. She would go on to retire after 30 years of teaching. Most notably, Mrs. Loughran taught third grade at Greenville Elementary School. Sarah’s life took her on an extraordinary journey. A proud 1959 graduate of Owensboro Senior High School, she attended Transylvania University. Here, she pledged Delta Delta Delta sorority. Family obligations brought Sarah home and she completed her bachelor’s degree at Kentucky Wesleyan College. Sarah completed her graduate work in education at Western Kentucky University.
An active member of the community, Sarah was involved in the Greenville Woman’s Club, and she served on the Greenville City Council, Park Board, and Library Board. Sarah’s faith was especially important to her. She was a long-standing member of First Baptist Church and loved her Bible study groups. She loved to read, travel, sew, scrapbook, and spend time with her ever-faithful Beagle companion, Joy. She was also a talented artist.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Bobby G. Loughran.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Randy) Partin of Prospect; son, Robert Loughran of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Alexandria and Isabella Partin; and sister, Susan W. Woodword of Marietta, Georgia.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville, with Rev. John Galyen officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Heartford House in Owensboro or the Muhlenberg County Humane Society.
