CENTRAL CITY — Savannah Brooke Garrett, infant daughter of Amelia Hester and Justin Garrett, died at 5:26 p.m. Feb. 20, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. She was born in Daviess County on Feb. 20, 2020. She is preceded in death by her great-great-grandmother, Macie Whitmer; great-grandmother Theresa Daughtery; and great-grandfathers James M. Hester and Billy L. Pike.
She was survived by her parents; grandparents James A. Hester and Tabithia Hester of Central City, Kevin and Sherry Skaggs of Central City and Ronnie and Cindi Kelley of McHenry; great-grandmother Judy Pike; aunts Courtney Bradley of Central City, Laura (Jarrod Milan) Kelley of Greenville, April (Robert Stinnet) Kelley of Beaver Dam and Keira Kelley of McHenry; uncles James Mathew (Jessica) Hester of Dawson Springs, Anthony Hester of Greenville and Michael Garrett of Greenville; and several cousins.
Graveside services will be noon Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City with Bro Jarod Baker officiating.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented