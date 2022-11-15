LIVERMORE — Scarlet F. Mineer, 84, of Livermore, died Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Redbanks Skilled Nursing Center in Henderson. She was a member of Livermore Baptist Church and worked as a nurses aid at different local nursing facilities.
Survivors: sons, Gary Mineer (Vicky) and Richard Mineer; daughter, Rita Sanford (Tom); and brother, Carol Rice.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Livermore. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home in Livermore.
Scarlet’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The Scarlet F. Mineer family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Scarlet F. Mineer, Memorial Fund, C/O Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 228, Livermore, KY 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Scarlet at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented