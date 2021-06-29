Scarlett Ann “Sissy” Smith, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born Aug. 28, 1957, to the late Ernest and Ruby Bowman. Scarlett graduated from OHS (class of ’75) and raised her family of three children. She was a loving mother and grandmother who was both generous and selfless as she cared for the needs of others. Scarlett was an avid animal lover but also enjoyed playing solitaire, watching TV, word searches, and coloring books. She was a Christian who would read the Bible and pray together often with her daughter, Megan.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Smith also was preceded in death by her sister, Sheila Bowman.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Raymond Smith, of Owensboro; daughters, Kristen Hord and husband Shannon, of Louisville and Megan Smith, of Owensboro; six grandchildren, Merrick, Vera Kate, and Beckett Smith, Cameron, Colin, and Carson Hord; brother, Keith Bowman (Lillian); her fur-baby, Wiggles; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 12 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W 2nd St, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Scarlett Smith may be left at www.glenncares.com.
