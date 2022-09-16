Scott A. Fischer, 65, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, September 12, 2022, with his beloved family by his side. Scott was born in Owensboro October 21, 1956, the son of the late Joseph Paul Fischer and Margaret Inez Dunn Fischer.
A simple man, Scott was a hard worker who was devoted to his family and friends. He worked as a maintenance technician for West Texas Lighthouse for the Blind for the past 16 years. He was a man of few words, but he could fix anything. He will sadly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Leon J. Fischer.
He leaves behind
to cherish his memory
his wife of 42 years, Elizabeth Marie Fischer of Miles, Texas; two sons, Scot E. (Rion) Fischer of Eden, Texas and Jarrard (Kim) Fischer of Abilene, Texas; brother, Dennis E. Fisher of Owensboro; sisters, Judy (Phil) Keller and Francele (Dan) Warren, both of Owensboro, and Rethia (Jack) Bumgardner of West Virginia; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Shaffer Funeral Home, San Angelo, Texas.
