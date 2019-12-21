Scott Alan Payne, 65, of Owensboro, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, Dec. 16, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He was the son of the late S.B. "Bill" Payne and Geraldine Norris Payne. He was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral and had been attending and working at the Opportunity Center in Owensboro since the age of 4.
Scotty was also active in the Special Olympics, the Hocker Bowling League and SPACE (Special Apostolic Catholic Evangelizers). He loved music and theater, wrestling, dancing, singing and entertaining his family and friends with popular songs and Christmas carols. He was a loving soul that taught those around him patience, kindness and the gift of laughter.
In addition to his parents, Scotty was preceded in death by his sisters, Leanne Frances Payne and Mary Beth Payne; and a good friend, James S. McCormack.
He is survived by brothers, James V. Payne and Thomas Lynn (Louanne) Payne; nieces Carrie Anne (Les) Fenwick, Amber Lynn (Bob) Survant, Erin Hollis (Mike) Roby and Hayley Anne (Jon) Boultinghouse, all of Owensboro; as well as great-nieces and -nephews Taylor Fenwick, Langston Fenwick, Madison Survant, Peyton Survant, Gracie Survant, Luke Payne, Cole Martin, Lillie Martin, Blake Roby, Travis Roby, Raygan Roby, Lexi Payne, Will Boultinghouse, Ross Boultinghouse and Ty Boultinghouse.
The family would also like to thank Leon Wheeler and Leroy John, who so selflessly gave of themselves on a daily basis to make Scotty's life special in his last few years while in the care of Strategic Partnerships.
Services will be noon Monday, Dec. 23, at St. Stephen Cathedral with Father Jerry Riney and Father John Vaughan officiating. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Crematory. Prayers will be 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics, 105 Lakeview Court, Frankfort, KY 40601; the Opportunity Center, 731 Jackson St.; Owensboro, KY 42303; or St. Stephen Cathedral, 610 Locust St.; Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memorial contributions may be made to Special Olympics, 105 Lakeview Court, Frankfort, KY 40601; the Opportunity Center, 731 Jackson St.; Owensboro, KY 42303; or St. Stephen Cathedral, 610 Locust St.; Owensboro, KY 42301.
