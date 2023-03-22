CENTRAL CITY — Scott Allen Endl, 54, of Central City, died Monday, March 20, 2023, at 10:01 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. Mr. Endl was born July 17, 1968, in Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Elizabeth Endl Morris and father, Jerome Ignatz Endl.
He is survived by wife, Marsha Burch Endl; son, Brayden Baker; sisters, Charlotte (James) Denzer, Melissa Endl; sister-in-law, Melissa Lucas; brothers, Edward Endl, Jason (Brenda) Endl; nephews, Paul Lucas, Eddie (Katie) Endl, James Endl, Robert Denzer; nieces, Danielle (Brian) Adams, Jessica (Connor) Criscuola, one great-niece and five great-nephews; aunts, Stella Marinelli, Debbie Hoffman; uncle, Glenn Palmquist; and good friend, Roger Johnson.
Graveside service: 10 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Fairmount Cemetery in Central City with Bro. Jared Baker officiating. Burial to follow. Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
