Scott Allen Moore, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born in San Antonio, Texas Dec. 4, 1959, he was the son of the late Raymond Moore and Samona Valdez Averill. Mr. Moore worked as a chef for more than 30 years including at the Owensboro Country Club. He was an Army veteran and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Earnest and Mike Moore.
Surviving are his girlfriend and caregiver, Kimberly Renfrow; children, Skyler Moss, Emma Johnson, Kasey Robertson, and Amanda (Shawn) Mattingly; grandchildren, Isaac, Brycen, Dawson, Kinzley, Sawyer, Joslin, and Liam; and sisters, Celeste Briones and Jeannine Arrigoni.
Funeral arrangements are private with care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family C/O Cardinal Cremation Society, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
