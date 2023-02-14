Scott Andrew McCosh, 64, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 7, 1958, in Athens, Tennessee to the late Mac and Lavon Gratiot McCosh. Scott retired from General Electric after 20 years and worked at Wendell Foster. He loved the outdoors, his Koi ponds, hunting, fishing, people, the UK Wildcats, and NASCAR. Scott was always eager to help people in need, but most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren and his best friend and fur baby, Boogie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Powers.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Karen Aud McCosh; three children, Nicholas McCosh, Ginny Layman (Paul), and Melissa Kamuf (Ben); three step-children, Heather Howard (Lee), Jessie Rice (Ray), and Mark Payne; nine grandchildren, Connor, Eli, Shelby, Maverick, Grayson, Scarlett, Bransen, Easton, and Adlee; siblings, Niki Robinson of Owensboro, Kim Roberts (Billy) of Owensboro, Jackie Farley (Roger) of Centennial, Colorado, and Rusty McCosh (Karen) of Buckingham, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented