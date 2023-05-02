LEWISPORT — Scott Covetts, 62, of Lewisport, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at his home. He was born in Owensboro June 2, 1960, to William “Billy” and Joyce Brown Covetts. Scott retired from Crecent Paper Tube. He enjoyed golfing, working in his yard, and helping others.
He was preceded in death by his father, William “Billy’ Covetts.
Scott is survived by his mother, Joyce Brown Covetts; sister, Karen Covetts Griffin; niece, Ashley Griffin; nephew, Nick (Caitlin) Griffin; great-nephew, Grant Griffin; great-niece, Gertie Laslie; companion, Kath-Lynn Payne; and his cat, Pancake.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel with the burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Scott’s family will be greeting friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
