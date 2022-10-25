SAVANNAH, GEORGIA — Scott Galloway, 56, passed away in Savannah, Georgia Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Scott was born November 12, 1965, in Owensboro to Tommy and Gayle (Knight) Galloway.
Scott started his journalism career at WFIE in Evansville, Indiana. He held many positions including photographer, assignment editor, assistant news director, and news director. Scott was also the news director at WTOC in Savannah, Georgia. His last position was Chief of Staff at Broughton Partners in Savannah, Georgia.
Scott’s giggle was infectious; he was always up to something. He’d pull pranks on his co-workers, then collapse into tears from laughing so hard. Scott never took himself too seriously and made life more fun for those around him. Sarcasm was his second language.
Scott loved to act silly, but he also made a serious impact on the people he met. He was a mentor to countless journalists during his career. Many thought of him as their big brother. If Scott saw something in you, he’d help you achieve your goals and support you for life. Even when you didn’t believe in yourself, he believed in you.
Scott was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in June 2022. He fought his condition by researching the disease and focusing on the positives. Of course, Scott couldn’t resist joking about the situation, telling Shelley he could probably “shake up a hell of a margarita.”
His fathers, Tommy Galloway and Philip Strehl, and his grandparents, Doris (Knight) Puckett, Henry and Helen Galloway, and Joseph and Nina Strehl preceded him in death.
Scott is survived by his wife, Shelley Galloway (Nicely); his daughter, Emily Galloway; his mother, Gayle Strehl; his sisters, Susie Fogle and Laurie (Jim) Pugh; his aunt Ginny (Ed) Simon; his nieces, Valerie Kamuf, Katelyn Kamuf, and Molly Pugh; and his nephews, Max Fogle and Ripley Pugh.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 2731 West 2nd St., Owensboro, KY 42301. A second Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen, 404 Butler Ave., Tybee Island, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or the Georgia Animal Rescue and Defense. Scott’s two dogs, Louie and Lily, will also miss him dearly.
Commented