LIVERMORE — Scott K. Willis, 57, of Livermore, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at his home. Scott was a retired electrician.
Survivors include sons Derek Willis and Crit Willis; a brother, Jeff Willis; and a sister, Debra Reynolds.
Family services will be held at a later date. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes is handling the arrangements for Scott’s family.
Expressions of sympathy: Scott Willis Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
