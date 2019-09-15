HARDINSBURG -- Scotty Armes, 76, of Hardinsburg, died on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at his residence. He was a member of New Clover Creek Baptist Church and retired from Century Aluminum as a mechanical maintenance worker.
Survivors include his wife, Pat Armes; a son, Todd Armes of Hardinsburg; and a daughter, Annette Smith.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 at New Clover Creek Baptist Church.
Burial: New Clover Creek Cemetery.
Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Memorial contribution: Pocketful of Hope.
