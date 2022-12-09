Scotty Brandle, 48, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022. He was born at Travis Air Force Base in California to the late Sherman and Linda Canary Brandle.
Scotty was an energetic, joyful, and Christian man who lived a full life and brought happiness to others. He also dealt with the effects of Down Syndrome. Scotty was known for many things, including his distinctly entertaining facial expressions. He would sometimes use these to feign being upset, and then laugh at those who came to comfort him for falling for his trick! Chocolate was the key to his heart, but he enjoyed many other things, including drawing, wrestling, watching wrestling, tearing pages out of magazines and books, animals, and going to Active Day adult day care center. Scotty loved going grocery shopping. He took pride in putting items in the cart and frequently danced up and down the aisles while shopping. Scotty was also into music, especially Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, and Elvis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tony Brandle.
He is survived by a sister, Jennifer Brandle, and his chosen family; caregiver, Erika Curry (Lamech); guardian, Susan Lesmeister (Doug); and case manager, Julie Miller.
The funeral service will be noon Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Active Day, 4598 Lucky Strike Loop, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented