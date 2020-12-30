FRANKFORT — Scotty Eugene Robertson, 61, of Frankfort, was born Jan. 30, 1959, to Robert and Mary Wanda Robertson and returned to his heavenly Father on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. He was a graduate of Owensboro High School, class of 1977. He received a bachelor’s degree at Western Kentucky University and a master’s degree at Eastern Kentucky University. He was a geologist for the Kentucky Division of Water.
Among those who preceded him in death include his father and his sister, Stacey Hillard.
He leaves to cherish his memory his companion of 30 years, Kaye Brothers; his beloved mother, Wanda Robertson; brothers Craig and Stuart Robertson; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends.
Mr. Robertson chose cremation. A celebration of life service will be held and announced in the near future.
