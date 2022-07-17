Sean Christopher Davis, 38, passed away on July 15, 2022 at his home in Owensboro.
He was born on May 6, 1984 in Owensboro, Kentucky, son of Randy and Barbara (Hess) Davis who survive him.
Sean was a 2002 graduate of Tell City High School and 2004 graduate of Vincennes University where he always made the Dean’s List. He was an ASE Master Certified Technician and worked at Champion Ford in Owensboro for 14 years and was presently working at Total Packaging, LLC, in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Sean was baptized and had attended St. Paul Catholic Church. He loved his Mustangs and Ford truck, working on cars and boating on the river, always enjoying time spent at “the island”. Sean was a kind hearted man that would do anything for anyone.
Surviving are his parents, Randy and Barbara Davis, Tell City and grandmother, Betty Hess, Tell City.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Kenneth Hess and Wyman, Sr. and Nettie Lee Davis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 2-7 p.m. and Tuesday 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association.
Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net
