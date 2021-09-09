LEWISPORT — Sean Christopher Storm, 50, of Lewisport, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Dec. 10, 1970, in Owensboro, to Terry and Jan Osowicz Storm. Sean was employed at Century Aluminum in the maintenance department for 23 years. He enjoyed riding his Harley and four-wheelers, spending time with his family and friends and playing with his dogs. Sean was also known to be comical with his friends and family every chance he got, known to be the life of the party. He spent time going fishing and drawing, and his favorite hobby was rock and arrowhead hunting.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mary Miller and Kenneth Storm; a stepgrandparent, Raymond Nix; and paternal grandparents, Jerry and Katherine Osowicz.
Sean is survived by his parents, Terry and Jan Storm; his children, Charissa Storm (Bobby), Amanda McFarland (Justin) and Kyler Storm (Amanda); mother of his children, Amiee Storm; a stepson, Dylan Hubbard; seven grandchildren; a brother, Jerry Storm (Cyndi); three nieces; and several aunts and uncles.
The funeral Mass for Sean will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church with Father Ray Clark officiating. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and from 9:30 a.m. until time of mass at the church Saturday.
Memories and condolences for the family of Sean Storm may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented