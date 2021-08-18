Sean Patrick Bennett “AKA Dirty,” 55, passed peacefully in his home Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. He was born Oct. 14, 1965, in Owensboro to the late Ray and Jacqueline Bennett. Sean was a U.S. Army veteran and spent 25-plus years working for the Army Corp of Engineers. He was a jack of all trades, the man to ask all questions about life, home repairs and new builds. He always had an open door, a safe home and great food for anyone that needed it. Friends were always considered family. Sean was a member of St. Martin Catholic Church. Every good conversation with him started with “Here’s the deal...”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Bennett; and family friend Rudy “Sonnie” Midkiff.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sandra Spalding Bennett; three sons, Kenneth Bennett (Mackenzie), Patrick Bennett (Brittany) and Cody Bennett (Cristy); five grandchildren; three sisters, Jackie “Louie” Cornelius, Lottie Hamilton and Carrie Bennett Turner; and one brother, Timmy Bennett.
Service will be noon Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented