Serenity Danielle Mansfield, loving daughter of Skyler Mansfield and Marie Cooper, went to her heavenly home Friday, May 14, 2021. She was born July 5, 2019, in Owensboro to Skyler and Marie. Serenity was known to be a hugger and loved her mommy, daddy, sister and brother dearly. She had a special bond with her brother, Jacob. He was her big, strong security blanket, and her very first word spoken was his name. Serenity enjoyed her stuffed animals, loved being outside and would chase any animal she would see. She was a climber and would do anything to get your attention.
Serenity is survived by her parents, Skyler Mansfield and Marie Cooper; her brother, Jacob Cooper; a sister, Gracie Mansfield; maternal grandmother Karen Cooper (John Prichett); paternal grandmother Donna Cain; a great-grandmother, Vi Allen; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The service for Serenity will be 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Serenity shall be within current health and safety directives. Please see signage at the door regarding personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Serenity’s parents, c/o Skyler Mansfield and Marie Cooper.
Memories and condolences for the family of Serenity may be left at www.glenncares.com.
