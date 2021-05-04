BEECH CREEK — Our hearts are broken but we know Heaven is sweeter now. Serenity Grace O’Bannon, age 1 year, of Beech Creek, known to those closest to her as “Rennie Grace”, went to her eternal home with Jesus on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 11:59 a.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
Rennie was born July 11, 2019, in Owensboro. She had a smile that lit up whatever room she was in. She radiated happiness. She enjoyed playing with her older sisters and spending time with her Mommy and Daddy.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Mike Blake; and her great-grandmothers, Betty O’Bannon and Karen Webster.
She is survived by her parents, Kaitlyn Piper and Blake O’Bannon, of Beech Creek; sisters, Paislee and Piper O’Bannon, of Beech Creek; grandparents, Michelle and Jerry O’Bannon, Jr., of Beech Creek, Raymond (Tabbie) Piper of Belton, and RikiBeth (Jeremy) Wingfield, of Owensboro; aunts, Ashley (Gavin) Hill, Kelsey Piper (James Lovins), and Taylor Gunn; uncles, Jakob Simmons, Karson Lynch, and Dustin Lynch; great-grandparents, Peggy Blake, Jerry O’Bannon, Sr., Eva (Ken) Piper, Debbie (Matthew) Embry, Stephon Webster, and Lynn (Richard) Gray; her Gigi, Nannie; along with other great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, and church family.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Hazel Creek Missionary Baptist Church, with Bro. Roger Heltsley officiating, assisted by Bro. Barry Davis. Burial in Hazel Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9 a.m. Thursday at Hazel Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are asked to wear a face covering, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited based upon current state guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at www.tucker
Commented