Seth Andrew Shelton, 30, passed away on March 15, 2022, at his home in Rockport, Indiana. He was born in Owensboro, a son of Stephen and Lisa (Schmitt) Shelton. Seth graduated from South Spencer High School in 2010 and from Western Kentucky University in 2014. A real estate appraiser with the family firm Shelton Appraisal Service, Seth earned the SRA designation through the Appraisal Institute.
Everyone he met was a friend. Seth lit up a room with his funny, sometimes goofy, personality. He had a strong interest in home electronics, configuring camera systems, speaker systems, and creative lighting ideas for his family and friends. Seth’s green thumb came in large part from his ten-year involvement in 4-H.
Preceding Seth in death were his grandparents, Diane Schmitt and M.C. and Joan Shelton.
With his parents, those who remain to honor his life and memory include his wife, Brittany Layne Shelton; his children, Everlie Lain Shelton, Kaylie Renee Buckman, and Aubrey Nicole Buckman; his sister and brother, Sara Novak (Clint) of Charleston, Indiana and Kyle Shelton (Lauren) of Rockport, Indiana; his grandfather, John Schmitt of Owensboro; several uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews; and Leon, his canine companion.
The funeral service for Seth Shelton will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and after 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the charity of your choice, in Seth’s name.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
Commented