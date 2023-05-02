GREENVILLE — Seth Nicholas Allen, 42, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 4:38 p.m. at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He worked for years as a welder at Moon and Crockett. He also worked as a GT at Logan Aluminum. He attended church at Duvall’s Chapel General Baptist Church.
Survivors: mother, Connie (Gerald) Evitts; father, Dale Allen; daughter, Ava Nicole Allen; and brothers, Brad (Emily) Gardner, Jon (Paula) Evitts, and Lincoln (Aly) Evitts.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Duvall’s Chapel General Baptist Church. Burial: Nebo Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented