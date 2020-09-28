CENTRAL CITY — Seth Wayne Southerland, 25, of Central City, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Southerland was born in Logan County on March 21, 1995. He was a laborer for Vaught Lumber Company and a member of Rockport Christian Fellowship Church.
Mr. Southerland is preceded in death by his grandparents, Susie and Paul Southerland.
Survivors include his parents, Kevin (Dannielle) Southerland, of Nashville, and Jennifer (David) McGhee, of Central City; brother, Axsen McGhee; step-brother, Dalton McGhee; sister, Ashton Maddox; grandparents, Lisa and Kenny Vaught, Veronica and the late Dr. Ron McGhee, Vivian and Danny Asberry, Natalie and the late J.G. Lile; uncle, Jonathen (Tonya Garrett) Vaught; aunt, Jill (Anthony) Marshall; niece, Anslee Stringer; nephew, Anson Maddox.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. Curtis McGehee officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at the funeral home.
Family and Friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
