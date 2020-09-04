CENTRAL CITY — Shana Michelle Gates, 21, of Central City, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at 4:48 p.m. in Belton. She was a sales associate at Gordman’s and was a member of Roland Memorial Baptist Church.
Survivors include her father, Jeff Gates; mother Sharon Holmes; brother Aaron Holmes; sisters Cheri Sherrod, Kim Gates, Felisha Gates, Carrie Bard and Brandi Bard; and grandparents Retha Cunningham, Linda Simms and Geri Steward.
Funeral services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with the Rev. Danny Mooneyhan officiating. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Family and friends who are attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to wear a face mask for the safety of all those in attendance, in accordance with the governor’s mandate. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
