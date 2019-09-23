GREENVILLE -- Shane Douglas Demoss, 54, of Greenville died Sept. 21, 2019, at 6:16 a.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. Mr. Demoss was born on Dec. 29, 1964, in Hopkins County. He was a truck driver for 36 years.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Pierce Demoss; parents, Kenneth and Jan Allen of Earlington, and James and Laquaita Demoss, of Nortonville; seven children, Jamie (Ashley) Demoss, of Kuttawa, Nathan Demoss, of Madisonville, Ashley Demoss, of Greenville, Noah Demoss, of Madisonville, Sarah (Andrew) Milan, of Central City, Aaron Bard, of Bowling Green, and Ashley Bard, of Cedar Park,Texas; grandchildren, Daylen Demoss, Bentley Demoss, Corbin Milan, Andi Milan, Rylan Demoss, Whitley Milan; brothers and sisters, Stephanie (PJ) Crawford, of Nortonville, Steven (Cheryl) Demoss, of Nortonville, and Ronnie Allen; and several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.
Service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Rodney James officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
