BEAVER DAM — Shane Havener, 51, of Beaver Dam, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023. He was born Sept. 25, 1971, in Daviess County to Brenda Havener and the late Robert Nelson Havener. Shane enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding four-wheelers, and anything to do with the outdoors. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, and he was a great cook.
Along with his father, Shane was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Francis Yeckering and Joseph Yeckering; paternal grandparents, William Havener and Edith Havener; and uncle, Randall Yeckering.
Shane is survived by his wife, Melody Havener; daughter, Robin Watts; stepson, Tyler (Maddie) Freeman; grandchildren, Caylob Roberts, William Ball, and Zyler Ball; step-grandchildren, Axel Freeman, Chassy Freeman, Hadley Freeman, Camdyn Freeman, and Kaiden Freeman; siblings, Brian (Cindy) Havener and Mandy (Neil) Woosnam; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are private and will be held at a later date.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Shane Havener. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Mr. Havener and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented