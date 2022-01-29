Shane Johnson, 43, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022. Shane was born December 28, 1978, in Owensboro to Mark Wedding and Robin Fulkerson Rone.
Shane is preceded in death by his wife, Viki Johnson, in 2021, and a grandmother, Farrell Westerfield.
Aside from his parents, Shane is survived by his stepfather, Dennis Rone; two children, James Bittel and Damon Johnson; three brothers, Nick Johnson, Tyler Johnson, and Cody Rone; sister, Katie Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in Shane’s honor at a later date.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Johnson.
