CENTRAL CITY -- Shannan Kellie Gish, 51, of Central City, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Aug. 14, 1968, in Muhlenberg County. She was a secretary for Brewco Marketing for 31 years and was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Central City.
Kellie loved her community and her church. She believed her calling in life was to serve others, and she did it well. She left behind many beloved friends, including her church and work family. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her father, Allie Ray Drake.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Wesley Gish; son Allie Thomas (Caitlin) Gish; daughter Hollie Morgan (Jacob) Noffsinger; grandchildren Libby Faith Noffsinger and Knox Alexander Gish; mother Pat Drake; brother Patrick Van Drake; sister Christy (Jeff) Mcintosh; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.
Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Pastor Carolyn Erwin officiating, assisted by Pastor Sam Smith. Burial in Shavers Cemetery. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brewco, Owensboro Oncology, Dr. M and all of the staff at the Heartford House and Hospice of Western Kentucky. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
