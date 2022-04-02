DRAKESBORO — Shannon Dawn Brewer Killinger, 47, of Drakesboro, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 12:55 p.m. at her home. She was a homemaker and member
of Beechmont Church
of Christ.
Survivors: husband, Lee Killinger; children, Kenneth Rector, Katherine Rector, Patrick Killinger, and Lee A. (Katera) Killinger; father, James Brewer; and sisters, Robbie (David) Blair and Tiffany Brewer.
Funeral services are private. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
