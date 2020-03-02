Shannon Elaine Hayden Millay, 61, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on March 4, 1958, to the late Charles E. and Eva M. Stuart Hayden. Shannon had been employed at River Valley where she worked with children as an aide. She later went to work for Community Alternatives Kentucky (CAKY) for several years. In her youth, Shannon enjoyed the time she spent as a volunteer firefighter. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, caring for her pets, and scrapbooking.
Shannon is survived by her siblings, Charles A. (Karen) Hayden, Michael W. (Marla) Hayden, and Carolyn sue (Gary) Netter, all of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, Attn: RFL of Daviess-McLean, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family of Mrs. Millay would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Twin Rivers and Hospice of Western Kentucky for their compassion and exceptional care.
The family of Mrs. Millay would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Twin Rivers and Hospice of Western Kentucky for their compassion and exceptional care.
