Shannon Lee Fulkerson, 48, of Owensboro, died Monday, November 21, 2022, in the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Survivors: son, Tommy Fulkerson; mother, Donna Jean Clark; sister, Jenny Clark; and brothers, David Clark and Frederick Flower, Jr.
Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Unity Fellowship, corner of 7th Street and Allen Street, Owensboro.
Care of Shannon was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
Expressions of sympathy: The Family of Shannon Lee Fulkerson, C/O Cardinal Cremation Society, 927 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
