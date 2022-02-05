Shannon Michele Buchler, 49, of Owensboro, passed
away on January 26,
2022. She was born December 21, 1972 in Hayward, California
to Malcom Mendonca
and Joie Cameron-
Brown.
Shannon is preceded in death by her step-father, Joseph E. Buchler; her grandparents, Alvin and Oweda Crump, Bernice and John Mendonca, and Robert Cameron; her uncle, Wayne Mendonca; and her daughter, Mellisa Lea Lacy.
Along with her parents, she is survived by stepfather, Michael Brown; her children, Kaitlyn, Garrett, Camryn, and Raheem; mamaw’s babies, Sterling, Kaleah, Karma, Merci, Cody, Devyn, Alexandria, and Aaliyah; brothers, Joseph Buchler, Michael Brown, and Justin Dawes; her uncles, Paul Mendonca, Fredrick (Destiny) Cameron; and her aunts, Colleen Smith, Phyllis (Dave) Osborne, and Roberta (Paul) Sellers.
A memorial service will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
In Lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take form charitable donations to Oasis Women’s Shelter, 2150 E. 19th Street Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be availble at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Shannon Michele Buchler and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
