Shannon Sparks Hamilton, 48, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 19, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born in Owensboro to Jackie and Delilia Sparks.
Shannon was a loving and dedicated homemaker. She also volunteered with the school system for many years before becoming employed as an instructional assistant at Tamarack Elementary. Years ago, she also worked in accounts payable and payroll at Wax Works. Shannon was a long-time and active member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where she volunteered in many ways, including VBS, choir, youth activities and the meal committee. She also enjoyed horseback riding, boating, camping and supporting her sons in baseball.
Shannon was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Sabrina Sparks in 2015; and brothers-in-law, Danny Millay in 2017 and Terry Hamilton in 1980.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Kevin Hamilton; sons, Alex Hamilton (Ann-Michael), Austin Hamilton and Landon Hamilton; grandchildren, Annslee and Rhett Hamilton; parents, Jackie and Delilia Sparks; sisters, Theresa Leach (Mike) and Renee Singleton (Mike); brothers, Mark Sparks and David Sparks (Teresa); in-laws, Jerry and Elizabeth Hamilton; sister-in-law, Debbie Millay; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
The service will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Private burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Sorgho.
Memorial contributions may be made to a college education fund for the benefit of Shannon's sons, C/O Kevin Hamilton, 900 Old Hartford Rd. Owensboro, KY 42303. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences for the family of Shannon Sparks Hamilton may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
