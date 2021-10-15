Shannon Therese Wood Greer, 49, of Whitesville, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, with her husband and children by her side. She was born Aug. 3, 1972, in Owensboro to Mike and Judy Lawrence Wood. Shannon was a 1991 graduate of Daviess County High School. She was a homemaker, stay-at-home mom and a member of Bethabara Baptist Church. She enjoyed Friday night lights with her boys, gym with her girls and being with her family and friends. She loved the beach and Dr. Pepper.
She was preceded in
death by her father, Mike Wood; grandparents
William and Edwina Wood; and father-in-law, Charles
D. Greer.
She is survived by her husband, Marc D. Greer; children Ashton (Nick) Schemper of Kansas, Cole Greer and Kennady Greer; mother-in-law Carolyn Greer; sister-in-law Kim (Brian) Huckleberry; brother Brian Wood; aunt Judy Robertson; nephew Brady Huckleberry; and a niece, Charleeann Huckleberry.
We ask that everyone who attends the celebration of life to please dress in DCHS attire or red and white. Go Panthers!
Shannon’s celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Shannon T. Wood Greer Children’s Fund at the Daviess County Teachers Federal Credit Union, 1900 Southeastern Parkway, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
