Shantilal Lohar, 91, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Owensboro. He was born May 14, 1928, in Mumbai, India to the late Narottamdas and Manchaben Lohar, and was the oldest of three children. Shantilal attended college in Mumbai and was later married to his wife, Jyotsana, in 1953. He began a career as a district county clerk in Navsari, India in 1957. Following 28 years of service, he retired in 1985. That same year, he immigrated to the United States and in 1987 began a second 25-year career as a franchise business owner in Louisville, successfully opening and operating Subway Sandwich restaurants until 2013.
Throughout his life, Shantilal was a dedicated brother, devoted husband and brave father. He spent his life working hard to support his family in India and immigrated to the United States with the promise of more for generations to come. Throughout his life, he truly found joy with others. From playing cards and sharing his deep love of cricket to spending time with his family and leading a team in business, he shared a generous spirit with everyone who knew him. He spent his first and last years of life in the United States in Owensboro, touching so many lives in our community. Though he will be missed, the legacy of his devotion and loving spirit lives on in the hearts of his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jyotsana of Owensboro; his brother Vijay Lohar and his wife Urmila of Baroda, India; his sister Shantabhen Mistry of Fullerton, California; his daughters Bharti Lad and her husband Bharat of Marietta, Georgia, Hina Mistry and her husband Harish of Louisville, Rita Prajapati and her husband Dattatraya of Owensboro, Nita Mistry and her husband Sanjay of Springfield, Ohio and Rajul Mistry and her husband Nilesh of Louisville; and his son Rahul Lohar and his wife Hetal of Louisville. He was also blessed with 11 loving grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Services were held privately with family on Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro. Memorial contributions in his name may be made to Tri-State Hindu Temple in Newburgh, Indiana or the Hindu Temple of Kentucky in Louisville.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family of Shantilal Lohar at www.glenncares.com.
