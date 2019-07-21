FORDSVILLE -- Sharon A. Fiser, 69, of Fordsville, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home. She was retired from Kimball International and was a member of Providence Baptist Church, Fordsville. Sharon was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Hall; her parents, Oval Swift and Dorthy Mattingly; two brothers, Jerry and Wally Swift; and a sister, Debbie Swift.
Survivors include her sons, Robert (Kim) Hall of Lexington and Kevin (Shannon) Hall of Falls of Rough; a sister, Donna (Bobby) Talley of Dundee; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Fordsville Cemetery. Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Condolences may be made at gearyfuneral.com.
