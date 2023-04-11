Sharon A. Gordon, 83, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 9, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Sept. 29, 1939, in Wimbledon, North Dakota to the late Amos and Dorothy Michaelson. Sharon and her parents moved to California when she was very young, and Sharon moved to Owensboro in 2006.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gordon, in 1993, along with her parents, grandparents, brother, and sister.
Sharon is survived by her fantastic daughter, Pamela Raether; son, Steve Gordon; three unofficially adopted daughters, Melody Wadman, Valerie Strong, and Brigitte Cook; many nieces and nephews; many dear, dear friends in her Sunday school class at Lewis Lane Baptist Church and her Hand and Foot card group; and last but not least, her absolutely wonderful neighbors.
Funeral arrangements will be private. Sharon will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery in Chatsworth, California next to her beloved husband.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
