Sharon Ann Duncan Tichenor left this world Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. She was loved so much and will be missed terribly. Sharon wasn’t perfect, as no one is, but she had a heart of gold and loved big. She loved fiercely and loyally as evidenced by the love of her family. After meeting Billy at a birthday party, there was no turning back. They worked hard to make a living for their family of six, moving wherever jobs were found. When she was in her 40s, Mam, as her family fondly called her, worked full time, helped raise her two grandsons, and worked full time, all while going to nursing school. It was such an impossible task, but she was known for the impossible.
Mam spent a lifetime loving and spoiling her family. She would always sing, “I love you, a bushel and a peck…” Her heart was so large that it just couldn’t hold all the love she had for everyone, even though it did last longer than the doctors believed it would.
Mam will be so very missed, but not forgotten. Her love will continue to grow in all of us who knew her and her heart of gold.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Frank and Anna Laura Duncan, and her brother, Jerry Wayne Duncan.
Sharon leaves behind her much-loved husband of 61 and a half years, Billy Ray Tichenor; children, Sharilyn (Barry “Tony”) Ward, Greg (Lori) Tichenor, Kristy (John) Keown, and Cheri (Ken) Frederick; siblings, Jim (Sherry) Duncan and Debra (Larry) Mayes; sister-in-law, Deb Duncan; deeply beloved grandchildren, Tara (Nathan Rucker) Ward, Meredith (Paul) Richardson, Chase Ward, Nicole (Wade) Chilmonik, Scott (Amber) Tichenor, Jensen (Scotty) Smith, Arielle (Brett) Renfrow, and Ethan Tichenor; and 13 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, with Tony Ward officiating. Burial will be in Centertown Cemetery in Centertown. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
