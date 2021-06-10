ORLANDO, Fla. — Sharon Ann Martin Rivera, 74, of Orlando, Florida, died Monday, June 7, 2021. She was born Oct. 22, 1946, in Muhlenberg County. Sharon was a member of the Bremen High School Class of 1964. She worked as a licensed practical nurse in Kentucky, Texas and Florida. Sharon was a member of Discovery Church in Orlando, Florida.
Ms. Rivera was preceded in death by her father, Fred Martin Jr., and her mother, Wilda Jones Martin.
Sharon is survived by her sister, June Martin Keith (Steve) of Gotha, Florida, and Emily Martin Royse (John) of Simpsonville; two nieces, Stephanie Keith Prewitt (David) of Winter Garden, Florida, and Taylor Royse Martin (Austin) of Simpsonville; one nephew, Thomas Royse of Simpsonville; one great-nephew, Jordan Gilbert of Winter Garden, Florida; and one great-niece, Madeline Prewitt of Winter Garden, Florida.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Bro. Mike Neal officiating. Burial in Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
