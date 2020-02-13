MORGANTOWN — Sharon Ann McIntire, 69, of Morgantown, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at her residence. Sharon was born July 25, 1950, in Muhlenberg County to the union of the late Avery and Anna Louise Scott Daugherty. She was a homemaker, loved UK, enjoyed working crossword puzzles, riding through the countryside, watching Hallmark and listening to Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty. Sharon also loved playing with her grandchildren. Other than her parents, Sharon is preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Ronald McIntire; and two brothers, Edward and Roger Daugherty.
Sharon is survived by three daughters, Sherry Kruta (Bryant) of Owensboro, Kristi McIntire (boyfriend David of Tennessee) of Morgantown and Mischele Kruta (Darryl) of Owensboro; one son, Ronnie McIntire (Pam) of Lewisport; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Gloria Jean Davis (Nelson) of Booneville, Indiana; two brothers, Glenn Daughterty (Betty) of Stanley and Tony Daugherty (Jackie) of Curdsville; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be noon Friday, Feb. 14, at the Jones Funeral Chapel with Bro. Frank Kruta officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. until funeral time at the Jones Funeral Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jones Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 414, Morgantown, KY 42261. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Sharon at www.jones funeralchapel.com. The Jones Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Sharon Ann McIntire.
