ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Sharon Bennett, 81, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2023, at her home. She worked for many years at the family business, Tig’s Cafe and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Survivors: sons, Eric Bennett and Patrick Bennett (Dawn), and brother, Joe Ayer.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
The family would like to sincerely thank her hospice nurse, Robin, and beloved family, Suzanne Crickmer and Carrie Bennett for their loving care during her final days.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented