Sharon Bruton, 59, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Aug. 10, 1961, in Owensboro to Edward Earl and Ruth Ann Cureton. Sharon was a 1979 graduate of Catholic High School and worked as an administrative assistant within the family business, B & B Technologies. She was a great wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Sharon was a funny and unassuming person who loved people. She was also very artistic and loved her dog, Angel.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father and brother Mike Cureton.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Kevin Bruton; children Sean (Destiny Payne) Bruton, Stephanie (Robert) Nunn and Matt (Josannah Everly) Bruton; grandchildren Brayden, Brooklyn and Breanna; mother Ruth Ann Cureton; siblings Pat (Susan) Cureton, Tim (Cynthia) Cureton and Beverly (Rick) Kleeman; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A service with limited attendance will take place at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter doors nearest the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at ww.glenncares.com.
