Sharon Butler, 65, of Cloverport, died on February 2, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She is survived by three children, Joe Butler, Amanda Hood, and Amy Head; brothers, Eugene Paul and Mike Paul; and sisters, Sandra Tabor and Shelia Meador.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial will be in Lyons Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sharon Butler Memorial Fund in care of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
