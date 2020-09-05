Sharon Elaine Duke, 51, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Louisville. She was born Feb. 27, 1969, in Hayward, California, to Denzil William Duke and Karen Crawford Blan. She previously worked at Southwire Aluminum and was of the Baptist faith. Sharon graduated from Owensboro High School. She enjoyed life, her pets and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Denzil William Duke; stepfather, Gerald Blan; and grandparents, Clarence and Dodie Duke and Les and Ruby Crawford.
She is survived by her mother, Karen Blan; brother, Dwayne Duke (LeAnn); aunt, Pat Wayne; uncle, Les Crawford (Wendy); niece, Crystal Haley (Ryan); nephew, Dwayne Duke Jr. (Sara); several great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins; and she had three dogs and three cats that were her kids.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Sharon Duke Memorial Fund, c/o James H. Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
