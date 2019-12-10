Sharon Elouise Smith, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her home. She was born March 3, 1945, in Daviess County, to the late Woodrow Ball Sr. and Laura Jane Wells Ball. Mrs. Smith was the kitchen manager for 19 years at the Executive Inn and a caretaker. She was of the Baptist faith. Mrs. Smith enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing her Nabi, watching Lifetime Christmas movies and the Walking Dead.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Donald "Hawk" Wilcox and Woodie Wilcox; one grandson, Donnie Witt; one brother, Woodrow Ball Jr. and one sister, Carol Smith.
Mrs. Smith leaves behind to cherish her memory, one son, Charles "Buba" Campbell Jr., of Owensboro; daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Norman Lang, of Owensboro; nine grandchildren, Gunner Wilcox, Icces (Devonna) Crocker, Sky Peyton (Kyle), Chasity Wilcox, Woodie Wilcox Jr., Jacob Wilcox, Logan Rickard, Aniyah Lang and Mya Lang; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Darlene Shouse, of Glasgow, and Angela Gail Shock, of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will be in Witt Family Cemetery in Adaburg. Friends may visit with the family from noon until 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Sharon Smith Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Sharon Elouise Smith by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented