CENTRAL CITY — Sharon Evangeline Sigers, 78, of Central City, died Friday, December 24, 2021, at 7:32 a.m. at her residence. She was a homemaker and member of Cherry Hill Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherry Gaston, Pam Sigers, and Cindy Ramage; sons, Lindell “Bo” Sigers and Bobby Sigers; sisters, Shirley (John) Moore and Linda (Richard) King.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Cherry Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
