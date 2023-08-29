Sharon F. (Bennett) Atchison, 77, passed away Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at The Waters of Rockport, Indiana, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Rockport, Indiana to the late Carl and Nora (Layman) Bennett and grew up in Rockport, Indiana. Sharon was married to Joe Atchison for almost 60 years before his passing in Nov. 2020. She was also the office manager for Atchison Farms for many years. She also served as treasurer for Free Zion Baptist Church for 15 years. Sharon enjoyed reading, doing cross-stitch, shopping, and dining out with her daughters and sisters. She also enjoyed the many friendships she developed while attending Free Zion Baptist Church with her husband.
In addition to her parents and husband, Sharon was preceded in death by her brother, Bob Bennett; sisters, Jean Gottman, Mary Ann Weber, and Kathy Cook; as well as her great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Stella Gunn.
Sharon is survived by her daughters, Sherri (Dee) Bell of Chrisney, Indiana, Donna (Bill) Barclay and Rita (Todd) Daming, both of Richland, Indiana, and Carrie Atchison (Keith Taylor) of Lexington; bonus daughter, Ashton (Justin) Daugherty of Owensboro; 14 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; two great-great granddaughters; brother, Bill (Mary) Bennett of Evansville, Indiana; sisters, Jane (Sam) Lynam of Chrisney, Indiana and Karlene Kost of Grandview, Indiana; along with many extended family members.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Free Zion Baptist Church in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Free Zion Church or Hackelman Cemetery.
Commented