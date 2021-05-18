Sharon Farrar, 72, of Owensboro, passed away May 13, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born in Daviess County on Nov. 2, 1948, Sharon was one who loved to remain close to family. Her daily calls to those closest to her would be a routine that the family will miss. She was a flirt, honest and transparent about her thoughts, and enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkid. Sharon also found enjoyable, passing time by playing games, coloring and would always appreciate a good homecooked meal. When the chance arose for her to go out to enjoy a meal, Sharon was guaranteed to pick her favorite place, Cheddar’s. She loved the Lord, and accepted grandchildren that were not biologically hers, as her own.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, William Farrar; parents, Robert and Merlene Hall and a brother, Robert “Bobby” Hall.
She is survived by her son, William C. Farrar; daughter, Stacie Farrar; grandchildren, Skyler, Taylor, Ella, Blake, Dylan and Bailey; great-grandchild, Rowen; sisters, Diane (Tommy) Harley, Kathy (Larry) Johnson and Brenda (Larry) Emmick; brother, Gary (Linda) Hall and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A funeral service with limited attendance will take place 12 p.m. Wednesday, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mrs. Farrar shall be within the current health and safety directives. Please see signage at the door regarding personal protective masks.
