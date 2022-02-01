Sharon G. Stone, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Perry County Memorial Hospital. The Ohio County native was born August 8, 1951, to the late Aubrey Willis and Delpha Anderson Willis. Sharon was part of the last graduating class of Beaver Dam High School. She worked as a billing specialist for the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and retired after over 30 years. She also was awarded the designation of a Kentucky Colonel. Sharon was a loving, kind, and compassionate person, who was known as a good listener. She was an avid UK basketball fan, enjoyed photography (especially clouds), and scrapbooking. One of her greatest joys was watching her grandsons play sports.
In addition to her parents, Sharon was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest “Ernie” Stone in 2005; a brother, Troy Willis, and a sister, Kathy Sue Gamble.
Those left to cherish her memory include her two daughters, Jennifer Stone and Rhonda Stone Goodwin and husband Jerry both of Owensboro; grandchildren, Jalen Goodwin (Kendra), Jeremiah Goodwin, and Deonna Crowe; great-grandchildren, Tylese Swanagan, Tylar Green, and Kalani Goodwin; sister, JoAnn Douglas (Michael); nieces, Lori Main and April Murphy (D.J.); great-nieces, Aubrey Main, Hannah, Rachel, and Eliza Murphy; and long-time friend, Brenda Moore.
A memorial service will be noon Thursday, February 3 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday.
Memories and condolences for the family of Sharon Stone may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented